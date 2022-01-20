Explosives truck accident devastates town in western Ghana

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Explosives truck accident devastates town in western Ghana01:07
Initial reports said hundreds of buildings were destroyed leaving multiple casualties when a truck carrying explosives for a gold mine collided with a motorbike.Jan. 20, 2022
