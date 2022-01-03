IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Nightly Films

Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

04:47

Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee was one of three recent recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for valor. Plumlee was recognized for his efforts to repel a suicide attack in Afghanistan in August of 2013. He takes NBC News' Peter Alexander through the events of that day, and describes how he rushed into danger to help.Jan. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 1)

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

    05:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All