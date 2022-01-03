Extended interview: Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee (Part 2)

Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee received the Medal of Honor for his actions on August 28, 2013, when insurgents attacked a U.S. base in Afghanistan. He was recognized alongside Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who were honored posthumously. Plumlee tells NBC News' Peter Alexander that he'll carry their honor forward with him throughout his life. "Our stories are going to be bound together forever, and I hope I can represent them well," Plumlee says.Jan. 3, 2022