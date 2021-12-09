Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 1)
03:03
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Lester Holt speaks with actresses Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose about the highly-anticipated remake of “West Side Story.” This year marks the 60th anniversary of the original release.Dec. 9, 2021
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 1)
03:03
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 2)
03:18
Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 1)
03:46
Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 2)
02:24
Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 1)
02:36
Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 2)