IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 1)03:03
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 2)03:18
Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 1)03:46
Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 2)02:24
Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 1)02:36
Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 2)02:41
Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 1)04:08
Henry Montgomery, who paved the way for juvenile lifers to seek parole, free after nearly 58 years (Part 2)02:43
Cure Violence hopes to interrupt crime for a safer St. Louis (Part 1)01:58
Cure Violence hopes to interrupt crime for a safer St. Louis (Part 2)02:55
Extended: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley on their nonprofit's mission (Part 1)02:27
Extended: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley on their nonprofit's mission (Part 2)01:42
How one Afghan school teaches girls to code despite Taliban takeover (Part 1)02:25
How one Afghan school teaches girls to code despite Taliban takeover (Part 2)02:44
Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 1)10:50
Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 2)09:52
Shrinking salmon, fewer clams: Climate change devastating seafood industry (Part 1)01:58
Shrinking salmon, fewer clams: Climate change devastating seafood industry (Part 2)03:08
Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 1)03:17
Health program for 9/11 survivors and first responders 'haphazardly' run, members say (Part 2)03:42
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 2)03:18
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak with Lester Holt about representation in the “West Side Story” remake and the importance of sharing this story with a new generation.Dec. 10, 2021
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 1)03:03
Extended interview: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose on ‘West Side Story’ remake (Part 2)03:18
Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 1)03:46
Black playwrights take center stage on Broadway (Part 2)02:24
Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 1)02:36
Family of Afghan baby handed to U.S. Marine in Kabul shares their story (Part 2)02:41