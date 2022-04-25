Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

Jessica Watkins will soon become the first Black woman to serve a long duration mission on the International Space Station. Watkins, a former NASA intern, began training in 2017, and talks to NBC News’ Lester Holt about the preparations that led to this achievement. Watkins says this milestone is thanks to “the legacy of those who have come before,” adding that “this is a step in the direction of a very exciting future.”April 25, 2022