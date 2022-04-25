Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Geologist and NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is potentially on track to take on upcoming moon missions. She talks to NBC News’ Lester Holt about that exciting opportunity, working with commercial partners in space flight, and her hopes for a mission to Mars.April 25, 2022

