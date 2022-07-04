IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 4th of July weather: What to expect for the festivities

    01:25
  • Now Playing

    Extreme weather thwarts ship rescue, creates flooding in Australia

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weather

    02:23

  • Here’s your weather outlook for the July Fourth holiday weekend

    01:19

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

  • Scattered storms expected to hit the Southeast

    01:02

  • Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 1875

    01:05

  • Tropical disturbance brewing south of Louisiana

    01:08

  • Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast

    01:03

  • Bangladeshi man shares journey to find parents during extreme flooding in Bangladesh

    02:20

  • Drought hits Italian river crucial for agricultural irrigation

    00:57

  • Is there relief in sight from the record shattering heat wave?

    00:58

  • Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky

    00:32

  • Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

    03:04

  • Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust

    01:06

  • Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records

    02:54

  • Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say

    01:14

  • Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

    01:01

  • Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China

    00:36

NBC News

Extreme weather thwarts ship rescue, creates flooding in Australia

00:54

A cargo ship lost power and drifted at sea for some time south of Sydney, Australia, with 21 crew on board. Attempts to airlift the crew to safety had to be abandoned dur to extreme weather, which had also caused flooding to Sydney suburbs.July 4, 2022

  • 4th of July weather: What to expect for the festivities

    01:25
  • Now Playing

    Extreme weather thwarts ship rescue, creates flooding in Australia

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weather

    02:23

  • Here’s your weather outlook for the July Fourth holiday weekend

    01:19

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

  • Scattered storms expected to hit the Southeast

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All