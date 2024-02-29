IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas
Feb. 29, 2024
    Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas

Video posted on social media showed burning and blackened buildings in the Texas town of Canadian, at the forefront of the deadly wildfires.Feb. 29, 2024

