Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas

- Now Playing
Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas00:44
- UP NEXT
Dramatic wildfire drone video shows scorched, smoldering Texas landscape00:51
'It was getting hard to breathe'; Texas couple recalls massive wildfire03:46
Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest01:29
Massive wildfire burns in Texas01:50
Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire01:01
Wildfires burn through Texas as severe storms may hit the Midwest04:18
Texas fire burning near nuclear weapons plant forces evacuations03:23
Video shows funnel cloud, large hail and damage as severe weather strikes the Midwest00:45
WATCH: Texas firefighters drive along highway surrounded by wildfire00:35
Massive wildfire burns through Texas panhandle00:55
Record warmth climbs to summer-like temperatures in South03:16
Eyewitness video shows 100-car pile-up on Chinese expressway00:40
Recent California storms highlight risk to coastal homes01:43
Rescue crews save people in high waters after California storms02:35
New storm causes more destruction in California01:31
Wet winter storm slams California with rain and flooding04:30
Unrelenting storms bring heavy rain and floods to California03:09
Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures02:00
Climate change threatens winter traditions amid record-breaking temperatures02:00
- Now Playing
Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas00:44
- UP NEXT
Dramatic wildfire drone video shows scorched, smoldering Texas landscape00:51
'It was getting hard to breathe'; Texas couple recalls massive wildfire03:46
Wave of tornadoes reported in Midwest01:29
Massive wildfire burns in Texas01:50
Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire01:01
Play All