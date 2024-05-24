IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eyewitness video captures landslide 'catastrophe' in Papua New Guinea
May 24, 202400:49
  • Now Playing

    Eyewitness video captures landslide 'catastrophe' in Papua New Guinea

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    China holds military drill as 'punishment' for Taiwan

    01:25

  • International Court of Justice set to rule on Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza

    01:18

  • Video shows stage collapsing at campaign rally in Mexico

    02:31

  • Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico

    02:22

  • Companies push sale of hair relaxers despite links to cancer-causing ingredients

    04:24

  • Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City school

    01:51

  • Many dead and injured after strong winds bring down stage at campaign rally in Mexico

    00:53

  • China holds military drills around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment'

    00:56

  • Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel

    01:56

  • Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says

    07:07

  • British prime minister calls for general election on July 4

    02:11

  • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces new general election

    01:21

  • Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state

    03:59

  • Video shows Kim Jong Un's portrait hanging alongside his father's and grandfather's

    00:47

  • Norway, Ireland and Spain announce they will recognize state of Palestine

    00:38

  • Video appears to show a man trying to body-slam an orca

    00:49

  • Iran's supreme leader leads funeral in Tehran for President Raisi

    02:04

  • Passenger dies, dozens injured on plane hit by severe turbulence

    02:11

NBC News

Eyewitness video captures landslide 'catastrophe' in Papua New Guinea

00:49

More than 100 people are believed to have been killed by a landslide in a remote part of Papua New Guinea. A community leader in Maip Mulitaka captured video of the aftermath, as people picked their way through the debris.May 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Eyewitness video captures landslide 'catastrophe' in Papua New Guinea

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    China holds military drill as 'punishment' for Taiwan

    01:25

  • International Court of Justice set to rule on Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza

    01:18

  • Video shows stage collapsing at campaign rally in Mexico

    02:31

  • Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico

    02:22

  • Companies push sale of hair relaxers despite links to cancer-causing ingredients

    04:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All