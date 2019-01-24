FAA Academy trainee shares his concerns about financial strain amid partial shutdown01:29
As the partial government shutdown drags on, an air traffic controller trainee shares his concerns about the financial strain.
GOP Rep. Waltz: You can’t reach a compromise if you don’t talk05:03
Furloughed FEMA worker: We're in survival mode04:44
Bennet slams Cruz’s ‘crocodile tears’ in fiery speech on shutdown04:18
Fmr. OMB Dir. on shutdown hardships: 40% of Americans can’t save03:27
Trump popularity slipping in polls amid government shutdown08:04
FAA Academy trainee: 'We are out here without pay, waiting...'01:29