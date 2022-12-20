IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Facial scanners flag mom for ejection at Rockettes performance

03:51

A mother removed from a Rockettes performance after being flagged by facial recognition scanners is taking legal action. WNBC's Sarah Wallace reports.Dec. 20, 2022

