Fact Check: Trump's 5 biggest whoppers of 2018

BREAKING: Trump announces Mattis retiring as defense secretary in February
Fact Check: Trump's 5 biggest whoppers of 201802:38
In 2018's final episode of 60 Second Fact Check, Jane Timm rounds up the top five whoppers of the year
BREAKING: Trump announces Defense Secretary Mattis will retire in February02:08
Trump: Government funding bill 'must include border security'01:19
Memo on Mueller probe by AG nominee raises concerns05:03
Can moderate Republicans survive in government?10:51
Who's calling the shots: The President, Congress, or conservative media?02:06
DOJ vs. the Mueller Investigation06:02