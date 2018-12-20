Donald Trump

Fact Check: Trump's 5 biggest whoppers of 2018

02:38

In 2018's final episode of 60 Second Fact Check, Jane Timm rounds up the top five whoppers of the yearDec. 20, 2018

  • Matthew Whitaker cleared to oversee Mueller investigation

    01:13

  • Where the Mueller investigation stands and what may be coming next

    03:18

  • Inside the White House showdown over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria

    01:27

  • Defense Sec. Mattis to leave Trump administration at end of February

    01:35

  • After Mattis? Courtney Kube explains what will happen next

    04:13

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Mattis 'was finally on ground he couldn't support'

    02:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All