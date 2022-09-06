IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47

  • Thousands told to evacuate as Mill, Mountain Fires leave 2 dead in northern California

    04:18

  • California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

    02:03

  • Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California prompts mandatory evacuations

    01:12

  • California wildfire forces major interstate to close

    01:56

  • Mandatory evacuations ordered as brush fire closes freeway in California

    01:27

  • California's McKinney Fire captured by residents, time-lapse, and satellite video

    01:27

  • California firefighters now battling two major wildfires in the state

    00:21

  • Fire crews scramble to contain Oak Fire near Yosemite

    03:21

  • California firefighters battling wildfire dangerously close to Yosemite

    00:21

  • Wildfire explodes near Yosemite National Park

    01:23

  • Firefighters make progress containing wildfire in Yosemite National Park

    01:49

  • Firefighters make progress in fight to save sequoias in Yosemite

    03:54

  • Crews battling wildfire in Yosemite National Park

    00:59

  • Firefighters continue battle against California wildfire

    00:51

  • Hundreds evacuated, at least 20 homes destroyed as Coastal fire in California continues to burn

    01:27

  • Firefighters make progress on explosive Southern California fire

    02:44

  • Fast-moving Southern California wildfire destroys homes

    01:04

  • Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California

    02:06

NBC News

Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles

00:59

Two people have died after a wildfire broke out Monday near the city of Hemet, southeast of Los Angeles. The blaze grew to 2,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes, officials said.Sept. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fairview Fire claims at least two lives southeast of Los Angeles

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

    01:47

  • Thousands told to evacuate as Mill, Mountain Fires leave 2 dead in northern California

    04:18

  • California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

    02:03

  • Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California prompts mandatory evacuations

    01:12

  • California wildfire forces major interstate to close

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All