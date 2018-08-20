Running to remember: Fallen service members honored with a run across America

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Fallen U.S. service members honored on a run across America
To honor fallen U.S. service members, a small group of volunteers set out from California on April 7 for a cross-country run. The run commemorated the nearly 20,000 service members who have died while in active duty during the War on Terror. After 5,000 miles, the runners finished at Arlington National Cemetery in early August.
