Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Military

Fallen U.S. service members honored on a run across America

To honor fallen U.S. service members, a small group of volunteers set out from California on April 7 for a cross-country run. The run commemorated the nearly 20,000 service members who have died while in active duty during the War on Terror. After 5,000 miles, the runners finished at Arlington National Cemetery in early August.Aug.20.2018

Military

  • Running to remember: Fallen service members honored with a run across America

    03:25

  • Hackers target Marines to find vulnerabilities before U.S. adversaries

    01:43

  • Blackwater founder talks plan to privatize war in Afghanistan

    07:39

  • Underwater drone shows wreckage of WWII destroyer off Alaska’s coast

    01:42

  • Trump signs military spending bill named after McCain, but doesn't mention him

    01:10

  • Life well lived: Tuskegee Airmen Capt. Robert Martin dies at 99

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News