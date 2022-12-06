IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 'Cheers' actor Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her family says

Families give victim impact statements after ‘Torso Killer’ pleads guilty

The infamous Long Island “Torso Killer” pleaded guilty to a 1968 slaying and four other homicides. The families of several victims read impact statements in court while Richard Cottingham declined to express remorse.Dec. 6, 2022

