IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Food shortages hit southern Gaza, where families go hungry in Rafah
March 8, 202401:09
  • Now Playing

    Food shortages hit southern Gaza, where families go hungry in Rafah

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Pro-Palestinian protest blocks intersection near Capitol

    01:07

  • Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    02:29

  • Inside mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza

    01:46

  • ‘There are no houses’: Civilians return to destroyed Khan Younis neighborhood

    01:24

  • Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza

    02:10

  • Traumatized kids in Rafah get psychological help in a colorful tent

    01:24

  • At least 3 killed on shipping vessel in first fatal Houthi attack since start of Israel-Hamas war

    01:53

  • Gaza cease-fire talks continue amid push to get a deal done by Ramadan

    04:44

  • Elderly Gaza City resident dies from malnutrition, dehydration after dayslong siege, son says

    00:50

  • Adam Schiff’s primary victory speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protest

    02:06

  • Investigation into Harvard following complaint from pro-Palestinian students

    04:28

  • Administration officials reportedly watered down Kamala Harris' Gaza speech

    01:11

  • Fighting rages in Gaza despite new urgent push for cease-fire

    01:57

  • Palestinian ambassador accuses Israel of using starvation as ‘method of war’

    02:26

  • Distraught mom grieves the death of her twins in a Rafah airstrike

    00:52

  • Kamala Harris makes urgent plea for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo

    02:01

  • Israeli military says it did not carry out strike on aid convoy in Gaza

    00:42

  • U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

    02:00

NBC News

Food shortages hit southern Gaza, where families go hungry in Rafah

01:09

Osama Salim Abid told an NBC News crew in Rafah that some days his family of 10 has nothing at all to eat as food shortages impact on southern Gaza.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Food shortages hit southern Gaza, where families go hungry in Rafah

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Pro-Palestinian protest blocks intersection near Capitol

    01:07

  • Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    02:29

  • Inside mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza

    01:46

  • ‘There are no houses’: Civilians return to destroyed Khan Younis neighborhood

    01:24

  • Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza

    02:10
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All