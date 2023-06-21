IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Families grieve outside Honduran prison after riot kills 41 women

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Tate indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking

    03:20

  • Search for missing submersible a 'monumental' task

    05:44

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • Rescue operation for submersible is like searching in space, expert says

    01:28

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

  • Four hospitalized after attack by axe-wielding man in New Zealand

    00:53

  • Titanic expert weighs in on missing submersible

    00:37

  • Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel

    00:31

  • Secretary Blinken visits China in high-stakes trip amid tensions

    02:51

  • Serbia passes new gun control laws after mass school shootings in May

    02:07

  • Alexei Navalny defends himself against new charges in Russian court

    01:26

  • At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli helicopter raid in West Bank

    01:05

  • Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China

    00:46

  • Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

    03:32

  • Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • African leaders tell Putin war ‘must end’ during Ukraine peace talks

    01:25

  • Dozens killed in rebel attack on school in Uganda

    01:13

  • Activists rally for Iranian women’s rights on anniversary of hangings

    03:11

  • Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

    02:26

NBC News

Families grieve outside Honduran prison after riot kills 41 women

01:10

A deadly riot caused by gang members in a Honduran women's prison caused the deaths of 41 inmates. Outside of the prison, relatives of the inmates could be seen grieving and waiting for answers.June 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Families grieve outside Honduran prison after riot kills 41 women

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Tate indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking

    03:20

  • Search for missing submersible a 'monumental' task

    05:44

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • Rescue operation for submersible is like searching in space, expert says

    01:28

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All