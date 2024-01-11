IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

    00:57

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • World 'fails' Palestinians in 'livestreamed genocide,' South Africa tells World Court

    01:19

  • The Rafah hospital doctor who brings healing to the ill and injured of Gaza

    01:29

  • Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

    02:19

  • Israel showing few signs of winding down war in Gaza as Hamas leader at large

    05:29

  • Video shows Israeli jeep running over Palestinians shot in West Bank clash

    02:36

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Video shows aid trucks surrounded by crowds near Gaza City

    00:39

  • Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

    02:12

  • Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process

    01:43

  • Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza

    01:07

  • NBC News get inside look at Hamas 'weapons factory' in Gaza

    04:30

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

    02:59

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

    01:35

  • Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief loses son in Rafah airstrike

    01:07

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leaders after deadly attack

    04:05

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

    01:57

  • Former Hamas hostages and families call for release of all remaining hostages

    01:31

NBC News

‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border

01:48

Relatives of some of those kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 gathered at Nirim, near the Gaza border, to shout through loudspeakers, hoping their loved ones could hear the messages and take strength from the show of support.Jan. 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

    00:57

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • World 'fails' Palestinians in 'livestreamed genocide,' South Africa tells World Court

    01:19

  • The Rafah hospital doctor who brings healing to the ill and injured of Gaza

    01:29

  • Sanders says U.S. is ‘complicit’ in Gaza deaths

    02:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All