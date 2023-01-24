IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rookie stock investors call it quits after portfolio values crashed

    03:28

  • Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise

    02:36

  • Florida blocks African American studies class

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Families of Uvalde massacre make emotional pleas for gun legislation

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    SWAT team stands-off with man who shot and killed three people at Washington gas station

    01:53

  • Memphis EMTs 'relieved of duty' following Tyre Nichols' death

    01:49

  • Amazon introduces subscription prescription drug service

    00:55

  • Bill could force Miss Gay America pageant out of Arkansas

    01:50

  • Doomsday Clock ticks in at 90 seconds to midnight

    01:29

  • Arrests made in connection to death of LSU's Madison Brooks

    02:19

  • Dallas Zoo offers reward in 'suspicious death' of vulture

    01:57

  • Court will hear arguments on public release of Trump Georgia election probe report

    02:24

  • An 18-year-old faces murder charges after two students killed at Iowa charter school

    02:06

  • M&M's replaces 'spokescandies' amid 'woke' Fox News flap

    01:54

  • ‘At a loss for words’: Monterey Park community mourns victims of shooting

    01:43

  • 'When are we going to stop?': Half Moon Bay mayor speaks out on gun violence

    03:49

  • Video shows moment police arrest Half Moon Bay shooting suspect

    00:50

  • FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster

    06:41

  • At least 7 people killed in related shootings in Northern California

    01:45

  • Fyre Festival founder launches new venture

    04:11

NBC News Channel

Families of Uvalde massacre make emotional pleas for gun legislation

03:04

Families of the Uvalde massacre called for gun legislation amid a recent spate of mass shootings. “Take clear notice of these common-sense gun laws our children and future need to live in the United States of America and stop living in the United States of the NRA,” said Velma Lisa Duran.Jan. 24, 2023

  • Rookie stock investors call it quits after portfolio values crashed

    03:28

  • Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise

    02:36

  • Florida blocks African American studies class

    02:34
  • Now Playing

    Families of Uvalde massacre make emotional pleas for gun legislation

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    SWAT team stands-off with man who shot and killed three people at Washington gas station

    01:53

  • Memphis EMTs 'relieved of duty' following Tyre Nichols' death

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All