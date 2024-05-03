IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients
May 3, 202401:34
  • Now Playing

    Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

    02:32

  • 'Outbreak' of opioid overdoses kills 8 people in Austin, Texas

    01:33

  • Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters

    00:52

  • Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04

  • Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 died by homicide, autopsy finds

    02:00

  • Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

    01:12

  • Four Americans face prosecution in Turks & Caicos

    01:39

  • Bodycam shows Rochester district attorney refuse to comply during traffic stop

    01:51

  • New York police identify 'Midtown Jane Doe' decades after her death

    03:22

  • Rochester district attorney's viral traffic stop spurs calls for her resignation

    01:30

  • Third American tourist arrested in three months for bringing bullets to Turks and Caicos

    01:48

  • Paramedic sentenced to 4 years of probation for role in death of Elijah McClain

    02:49

  • Two new witnesses testify in Trump hush money trial

    02:30

  • Body of missing Iowa trucker found months after he disappeared

    02:18

  • Former National Enquirer publisher on stand for third day in Trump hush money trial

    02:29

  • New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction

    02:33

  • 74-year-old Ohio woman charged in bank robbery

    01:21

  • One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

    01:59

  • Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16

NBC News Channel

Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients

01:34

Heather Pressdee, a nurse in Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and 19 counts of criminal attempt to commit murder after allegedly mistreating patients with dangerously high levels of insulin. Families of some of the victims are speaking out. WPXI reports.May 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

    02:32

  • 'Outbreak' of opioid overdoses kills 8 people in Austin, Texas

    01:33

  • Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters

    00:52

  • Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04

  • Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 died by homicide, autopsy finds

    02:00
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All