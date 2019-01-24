Passenger kicked off flight for odor: 'I shower every day!'

Watch Live: Lawmakers speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors

NBC News

Family allegedly kicked off American Airlines flight for body odor claims religious discrimination

01:31

Yossi Adler, 36, and his family were seated on their Miami-to-Detroit flight when ground crew asked then to step off the plane. American Airlines says they were booted over complaints of body odor. But the Adlers says they were singled out because they are Jewish.Jan. 24, 2019

