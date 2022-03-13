IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘This could have been prevented’: Family member recalls last time seeing missing 8-year-old girl

01:34

Family member of missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason recalls the last time she saw the little girl, and what made her file multiple missing persons reports. KNTV's Stephanie Magallon reports.March 13, 2022

