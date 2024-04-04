IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family of elderly Florida couple killed in their home ask public for information
April 4, 202401:47
    Family of elderly Florida couple killed in their home ask public for information

Two daughters of Major and Claudette Melvin are asking the public for any information they have after their elderly parents were killed in their home and having their vehicle stolen in Florida. WTVJ's Marissa Bagg reports.April 4, 2024

