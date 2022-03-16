Family of man who died during rough arrest files lawsuit against California Highway Patrol officers
Edward Bronstein died during a rough arrest in Altadena, California, in March 2020. Recently released video of the incident shows Bronstein telling officers he can’t breathe and now his family has filed a lawsuit against the CHP and officers involved. KNBC’s Lauren Coronado reports. Warning: Some of the images may be disturbing.March 16, 2022
‘Little Miss Nobody’ remains identified as 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos
