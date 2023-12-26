IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘I just want her home’ Texas mom hopes for return of missing pregnant teen

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program

    02:47

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under ice trying to save her dog

    02:17

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

    01:56

  • Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation

    02:05

  • Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas

    02:09

  • Travel troubles expected for the holiday season

    01:11

  • Triplets born premature reunite with delivery nurse 20 years later

    01:28

  • Utah cancer fighter gets Christmas call from Dolly Parton

    01:45

  • Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins

    01:48

  • Body found in freezer in San Diego home

    01:28

  • 'We did it': Elijah McClain’s mother reacts to paramedics found guilty

    01:00

  • One person fatally shot inside Florida mall, suspect still at large

    02:14

  • FDA warns consumers of counterfeit versions of weight loss drug Ozempic

    03:12

  • Colorado paramedics found guilty in the death of Elijah McClain

    08:43

  • How Houthi militant attacks in Red Sea threaten global supply chain

    02:48

  • Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

    03:12

  • Dramatic rescue after man trapped inside a California cliff for days

    01:47

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

NBC News Channel

‘I just want her home’ Texas mom hopes for return of missing pregnant teen

01:21

The family of Savannah Soto, an 18-year-old Texas teen who went missing while pregnant, are hoping for her return. Soto is currently past her delivery date and is believed to be in danger, according to state authorities.Dec. 26, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘I just want her home’ Texas mom hopes for return of missing pregnant teen

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of kids connect with incarcerated parents through holiday program

    02:47

  • Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under ice trying to save her dog

    02:17

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

    01:56

  • Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation

    02:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All