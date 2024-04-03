IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them
April 3, 202402:06
    Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

02:06

The sister of Ruby Garcia said her family was shocked to hear former President Donald Trump cite Garcia’s alleged murder in a speech rebuking immigrants. Mavi Garcia, the family spokesperson, said neither Trump nor anyone from his campaign had reached out to the family. WOOD’s Ken Kolker reports.April 3, 2024

    Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

