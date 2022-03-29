Family of teen killed in fall at Florida amusement park wants 'Free Fall' ride permanently closed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida's ICON Park has ordered the Free Fall ride where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson lost his life and another ride owned by the same operator shut down. WESH's Bob Hazen reports.March 29, 2022
