IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions

    01:45

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park

    01:51

  • Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy

    01:28

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    06:01

  • Supreme Court allows top-rated U.S. high school's new controversial admission policy

    03:52

  • Health care inflation threatening retirement security

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Mother describes ‘heartbreaking’ moment she found out her son died falling off Florida ride

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Police identify man shot by Secret Service agents outside of Peruvian ambassador's home

    02:19

  • Alabama Arby's manager charged in hot grease assault

    01:29

  • California police search for 3-month-old kidnapped as grandmother unloaded groceries

    01:34

  • Grand Rapids police identify officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

    02:00

  • Family mourns soldier who drowned trying to rescue migrant

    01:31

  • Missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead

    02:22

  • How Covid burnout in the workforce is impacting women

    04:58

  • Newly released video shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    03:13

  • Text messages detail Trump administration’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:58

  • Former President Trump found in contempt of court over subpoenaed documents

    02:50

  • Police: D.C. shooting suspect had 3 fully automatic rifles, 1,000 rounds

    02:05

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

    04:17

  • 'Climate Anxiety' becoming the next mental health crisis in America's youth

    05:24

NBC News Channel

Mother describes ‘heartbreaking’ moment she found out her son died falling off Florida ride

02:48

The family of a teenager who died after falling out of an amusement park ride in Florida filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Tyre Sampson’s parents described feeling helpless learning about their son’s death.April 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions

    01:45

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park

    01:51

  • Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy

    01:28

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    06:01

  • Supreme Court allows top-rated U.S. high school's new controversial admission policy

    03:52

  • Health care inflation threatening retirement security

    05:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All