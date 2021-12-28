IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Family of teenage girl fatally shot by Los Angeles Police 'in complete shock'

02:04

Attorney Ben Crump spoke read a statement from the father of the teenage girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles Police as they opened fire on an assault suspect. The family says they are in "complete shock and disbelief" and spoke about their daughter's hopes and accomplishments.Dec. 28, 2021

