IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says

    03:02

  • Obama talks fatherhood, shares empty nest tips with Al Roker

    04:34

  • Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history

    00:42

  • N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

    02:56

  • How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away

    03:57

  • New Alabama law criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth

    06:20

  • Watch: Iowa tornado sends sheet metal flying as it tears apart shed

    01:14

  • Olympian's mother killed by stray bullet in Connecticut home

    01:33

  • Latest on manhunt for New York City subway gunman

    04:47

  • Community reacts to boy found dead in lake

    01:28

  • Brittney Griner's detention in Russia raises questions about political leverage 

    03:12

  • Watch: iPhone app leads police to 9-year-old taken by carjacker

    01:51

  • Oklahoma governor signs new law criminalizing abortions

    02:33

  • New Mexico Big Hole Fire threatens hundreds of homes

    00:46

  • Officials name person of interest in NYC subway attack

    03:57

  • Rising Covid cases in the Northeast

    01:30

  • Airline ticket prices increase while more flights are cut

    01:27

  • Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 years old

    01:15

  • Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

    03:54

NBC News Channel

Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life

01:56

As her execution date approaches, family members who believe Melissa Lucio did not kill her 2-year-old daughter Mariah call on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to spare her life. KXAS' Noelle Walker reports.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Family of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio fights for her life

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    People were running ‘frantically to get away’ from NYC subway shooting, witness says

    03:02

  • Obama talks fatherhood, shares empty nest tips with Al Roker

    04:34

  • Alyssa Nakken becomes first female on-field coach in Major League Baseball history

    00:42

  • N.Y. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after arrest for campaign finance fraud

    02:56

  • How the New York City subway gunman was able to get away

    03:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All