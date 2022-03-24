Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban
01:42
Nathanial Clawson and his transgender daughter, Kirin, celebrated after Governor Holcomb vetoed the bill, but Indiana lawmakers have the votes to override the veto. WTHR’s Dustin Grove reports.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Family of transgender girl relieved after Indiana governor vetoes controversial sports ban
01:42
UP NEXT
Seattle Pride drops Amazon parade sponsorship
02:19
Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
03:19
DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas
02:44
Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore
01:38
Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill