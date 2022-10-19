Family plans $85 million lawsuit in fatal Phoenix police shooting

- UP NEXT
Illinois teen collapses, dies during choir solo01:59
New York erects tent city to house migrants02:16
Two students wounded in shooting outside of Portland school01:58
Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought03:59
Person of interest in custody in slaying of four Oklahoma men02:06
Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case03:15
How Biden’s pledge to codify Roe v. Wade could motivate Democratic voters05:27
New study finds women are switching companies in pursuit of better opportunities08:40
Plane crashes into Ohio car dealership killing two02:50
Grizzly bear attacks two college students in Wyoming02:36
Social media star emu sick with bird flu01:46
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma killings00:24
Georgia police, FBI searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon01:23
86 million Americans under freeze alerts across 25 states02:27
Jury convicts Paul Flores of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 199600:48
Suspected Stockton, Calif. serial killer charged with three counts of murder02:46
Amazon union initiative part of larger union movement across big business02:00
Jury finds analyst behind Steele dossier not guilty00:50
What men need to know about breast cancer02:43
FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug Makena from market01:40
- UP NEXT
Illinois teen collapses, dies during choir solo01:59
New York erects tent city to house migrants02:16
Two students wounded in shooting outside of Portland school01:58
Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought03:59
Person of interest in custody in slaying of four Oklahoma men02:06
Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case03:15
Play All