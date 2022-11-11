IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman in animation and gaming, dies at 66

  • Now Playing

    Family reacts after former police officers plead guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old by stray bullet

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Chompers the python scares off suspect in armed robbery attempt, police say

    01:33

  • Community reacts to noose found at Obama Presidential Center site

    01:19

  • Suspected Native American burial site uncovered by Hurricane Nicole

    01:09

  • Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs

    07:01

  • Turkey shortage puts strain on businesses as Thanksgiving nears

    02:06

  • Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

    03:29

  • Maricopa County says 400,000 ballots remain in vote count

    02:29

  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars discuss the role of women in the sequel

    01:30

  • Mindfulness as an anxiety treatment could be as effective as antidepressant, study shows

    01:45

  • Florida hit by Category 1 Hurricane Nicole

    03:47

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by ‘triple-demic’

    01:29

  • Inflation eases slightly, markets soaring

    02:03

  • Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up

    01:46

  • Influencer uses TikTok platform to educate Gen Z on Holocaust

    03:28

  • Nicole makes landfall in Florida, killing at least two

    03:48

  • Covid health care workers honored in new art exhibit

    03:19

  • Adoptive mother, grandparents charged in 11-year-old's death

    02:24

  • D.C. attorney general: NFL owner 'encouraged' toxic culture

    03:36

  • D.C. attorney general files civil suit against Washington Commanders

    02:12

NBC News Channel

Family reacts after former police officers plead guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old by stray bullet

01:42

Three former police officers who were charged with killing an 8-year-old girl after they opened fire in the direction of a crowd leaving a high school football game in suburban Philadelphia pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment. WCAU’s Tim Furlong reports.Nov. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Family reacts after former police officers plead guilty in shooting death of 8-year-old by stray bullet

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Chompers the python scares off suspect in armed robbery attempt, police say

    01:33

  • Community reacts to noose found at Obama Presidential Center site

    01:19

  • Suspected Native American burial site uncovered by Hurricane Nicole

    01:09

  • Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs

    07:01

  • Turkey shortage puts strain on businesses as Thanksgiving nears

    02:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All