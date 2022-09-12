IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family ‘relieved’ after man accused of killing 8-year-old arrested

A family member reacted to authorities capturing a California man accused of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason. The girl’s body was found in Dhante Jackson's home six months ago. After a monthslong search police located and arrested Dhante Jackson. Jackson was previously in a romantic relationship with the girl’s mother.Sept. 12, 2022

