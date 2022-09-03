IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Family says senior living resident ingested cleaning fluid, not Hot Cheetos as facility claimed

02:00

The family of a 94-year-old man who was living at Atria Walnut Creek in California claims he drank harmful cleaning fluid that was left out by staff even though the company says the man became ill due to eating Flaming Hot Cheetos. KNTV’s Candice Nguyen reports.Sept. 3, 2022

