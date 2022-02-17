Family speaks out after 9-year-old killed after Houston robbery

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Family speaks out after 9-year-old killed after Houston robbery00:36
UP NEXT
Police: Suspects used PPP loan to fund murder-for-hire of Florida TSA agent01:56
Passenger arrested after attempting to open door during Delta flight01:19
Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.01:49
Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting03:13
Prosecution argues race played key role in death of Ahmaud Arbery during killer’s federal trial 01:49
San Francisco police accused of using DNA from sexual assault victims to identify them as crime suspects01:48
Activist charged in shooting that targeted Louisville mayoral candidate01:44
Dinosaur claw stolen at Arizona gem show recovered01:49
New evidence helps free Louisiana man after 45 years in prison02:02
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times03:51
Suspect arrested, charged in murder of NYC resident Christina Yuna Lee01:36
Officials offer $30,000 for info after 9-year-old shot in head left fighting for her life01:19
Louisville mayoral candidate survives campaign office shooting01:27
Suspect charged in murder of California woman found in homeless encampment01:47
Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment03:47
Suspect in custody after allegedly following woman into her New York City apartment, stabbing her to death01:48
Eleven wounded in Albuquerque stabbing spree00:53
Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'06:01
Florida couple accused of keeping adopted son locked in box-like structure01:49
Family speaks out after 9-year-old killed after Houston robbery00:36
The father of Arlene Alvarez and a lawyer representing the family spoke out after the 9-year-old girl was fatally shot outside a Chase Bank in Houston, Texas.Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Family speaks out after 9-year-old killed after Houston robbery00:36
UP NEXT
Police: Suspects used PPP loan to fund murder-for-hire of Florida TSA agent01:56
Passenger arrested after attempting to open door during Delta flight01:19
Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.01:49
Louisville mayoral candidate survives targeted shooting03:13
Prosecution argues race played key role in death of Ahmaud Arbery during killer’s federal trial 01:49