IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Fans brawl and clash with police before Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Khan Younis resident 'praying for peace' after deadly blast destroys apartment

    01:19

  • 'I don't know how I feel': Israeli grandfather of 7 suspected Hamas hostages

    00:55

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57

  • Desperate Gazans scramble for aid truck water supplies

    00:55

  • Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza

    00:26

  • Houthi video shows gunmen seizing an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea

    00:52

  • Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon

    00:41

  • First video shows trapped tunnel workers in India

    00:53

  • Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrived by boat to Indonesia in a week

    01:10

  • Argentina elects Javier Milei as new president after polarizing election

    03:09

  • Meet Javier Milei, Argentina’s next president

    02:10

  • Far-right outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina presidential election

    01:06

  • Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops

    01:14

  • WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

    00:59

  • Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

    00:37

  • Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza

    00:46

  • Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital

    01:59

  • Hat worn by Napoléon sold for $2.1 million at an auction in France

    00:51

NBC News

Fans brawl and clash with police before Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

00:49

Violence broke out in the stands before the start of the World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina. Rio de Janeiro police were deployed with batons after the fights started among fans during the national anthems.Nov. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Fans brawl and clash with police before Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Khan Younis resident 'praying for peace' after deadly blast destroys apartment

    01:19

  • 'I don't know how I feel': Israeli grandfather of 7 suspected Hamas hostages

    00:55

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57

  • Desperate Gazans scramble for aid truck water supplies

    00:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All