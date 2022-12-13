IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34

  • Inside the Miami Dolphins’ need for speed

    03:47

  • Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands

    03:44

  • Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

  • World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia

    01:25

  • Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release

    07:15

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison

    05:24

  • ‘We are all one’: Cities unite in celebration after Morocco beats Spain

    01:25

  • Time's picks for ‘Athlete’ and ‘Icon’ of the year revealed

    02:16

  • Iranian soccer players to return home amid political unrest

    02:06

  • Beautiful Nazaa'a takes home trophy in Qatar’s camel World Cup

    01:50

  • Gay soccer team works to make safe space for players amid backlash to Qatar World Cup

    03:51

  • How these sisters are working to make tennis more accessible

    04:19

  • Watch: Ecstatic Japanese, Moroccan soccer fans celebrate World Cup success

    01:22

  • France’s Ousmane Dembele ’scared’ of stray cats at the World Cup in Qatar

    00:54

  • Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police for alleged domestic violence

    01:53

  • Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL star Antonio Brown

    01:39

  • World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation

    01:31

  • Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round

    03:18

  • Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan

    01:01

NBC News

Fans euphoric as Argentina heads to World Cup final

01:04

Argentina is heading to its sixth World Cup final after Lionel Messi led the team to a 3-0 victory over Croatia.Dec. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian flags appear in abundance at Qatar's World Cup

    01:34

  • Inside the Miami Dolphins’ need for speed

    03:47

  • Grant Wahl breaks down U.S. soccer's chances vs Netherlands

    03:44

  • Morocco's FIFA run unites the Arab world

    02:09

  • World Cup victory over Brazil sparks wild celebrations in Croatia

    01:25

  • Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release

    07:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All