Elvis has left the station: Fans embark on pilgrimage to Australian Outback

Fans of the King travel to Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia

Fans and impersonators of the King from around the world jumped on board the “Elvis Express” to an annual festival in a rural Australian town.Jan. 10, 2019

