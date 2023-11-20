IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Far-right outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina presidential election

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

    00:59

  • Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

    00:37

  • Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza

    00:46

  • Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital

    01:59

  • Hat worn by Napoléon sold for $2.1 million at an auction in France

    00:51

  • Argentina's Sergio Massa concedes presidential election to Javier Milei

    01:01

  • Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake

    00:29

  • Two bodies of Israeli hostages recovered near Gaza hospital

    03:50

  • 'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says

    01:24

  • Dozens of injured Palestinians rushed to a hospital after an explosion near Khan Younis

    00:50

  • Hundreds march in Israel to demand urgent action over hostages held in Gaza

    00:56

  • Rescuers race against time to free construction workers trapped in Indian tunnel

    00:47

  • Israeli forces conduct a deadly raid on Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin

    01:32

  • China expands its presence in South America with massive Peru port

    02:37

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

    04:39

  • Conditions deteriorate inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

    05:02

  • Israelis march to demand urgent action on hostages held by Hamas

    00:41

  • Israeli military claims weapons found during raid of Gaza hospital

    02:42

NBC News

Far-right outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina presidential election

01:06

Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian who has been compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump, promised to deliver on his radical economic policies, which include abolishing the country's central bank and replacing the local currency with the U.S. dollar. The self-described "anarcho-capitalist" defeated left-wing rival Sergio Massa in a run-off election.Nov. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Far-right outsider Javier Milei wins Argentina presidential election

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt

    00:59

  • Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say

    00:37

  • Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza

    00:46

  • Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital

    01:59

  • Hat worn by Napoléon sold for $2.1 million at an auction in France

    00:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All