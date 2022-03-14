Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week officials are using this year's show as a platform for social change by featuring transgender, intersex and nonbinary models. In 2021, Arkansas made headlines when it placed a ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors, which was blocked by a federal judge.March 14, 2022

