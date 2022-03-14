Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models
Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week officials are using this year's show as a platform for social change by featuring transgender, intersex and nonbinary models. In 2021, Arkansas made headlines when it placed a ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors, which was blocked by a federal judge.March 14, 2022
Fashion week in Arkansas highlights trans, nonbinary and intersex models
