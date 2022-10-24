Father charged with murder in death of Harmony Montgomery who disappeared in 2019

- Now Playing
Father charged with murder in death of Harmony Montgomery who disappeared in 201901:54
- UP NEXT
'I need to stay alive': Student describes fleeing St. Louis high school shooting01:20
At least three dead, more wounded in St. Louis school shooting03:33
'An absolute horror scene': Six wounded in North Carolina shooting01:20
Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to murdering classmates02:47
Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial03:52
Governor Hochul promises cameras in each subway car amid rising crime underground02:09
Two nurses killed in maternity ward shooting01:59
NYC Man dies after getting stabbed in fight over bad manners01:41
Buried car discovered in yard of multi-million dollar mansion01:42
New Orleans pastor pleads guilty to money laundering02:23
Virginia mom charged with murder after toddler's THC overdose02:11
At least seven dead in Wisconsin apartment fire01:14
Texas woman shot to death after beating man at basketball01:17
Defendant in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy trial defends himself04:15
Kevin Spacey found not liable in sex abuse suit brought by Anthony Rapp05:41
Washington woman buried alive escapes shallow grave01:25
Indianapolis police officer indicted after kicking handcuffed man01:15
New bodycam video shows Florida residents confused over voter fraud arrests03:49
Trump deposed in defamation lawsuit00:19
- Now Playing
Father charged with murder in death of Harmony Montgomery who disappeared in 201901:54
- UP NEXT
'I need to stay alive': Student describes fleeing St. Louis high school shooting01:20
At least three dead, more wounded in St. Louis school shooting03:33
'An absolute horror scene': Six wounded in North Carolina shooting01:20
Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to murdering classmates02:47
Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial03:52
Play All