NBC News Channel

Father, daughter attacked in alleged anti-Asian biased crime in Portland

01:39

Police in Portland, Oregon, have arrested and charged a man with committing a biased crime after allegedly attacking a father and daughter he believed were of Japanese descent. KGW’s Kyle Iboshi reports.July 6, 2022

