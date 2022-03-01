Father kills three children, one adult in shooting at California church

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 03:23
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death01:38
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, wife threatened in Las Vegas restaurant01:56
Search continues for missing South Carolina mother Alexis Ware01:23
Now Playing
Father kills three children, one adult in shooting at California church01:45
UP NEXT
Teenager charged in shooting death of 5-year-old boy, two other people01:08
North Carolina police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car01:25
Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights04:08
'Severely disabled' woman found alive after nine days locked in car in Washington tow yard01:37
New Orleans college student leaves home in Uber, dies after being dropped at hospital01:19
California vice principals arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assaults01:38
Trial begins for officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor03:54
Las Vegas man accused of killing toddler, hiding body in freezer00:38
Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed in home invasion01:21
Florida police release video of deadly parking spot hit-and-run01:25
Former college cheerleader convicted in Florida serial killings01:37
'We need answers': Brother of man shot to death by Louisiana sheriff's deputies calls for release of bodycam footage02:21
'He is fascinated with violence': Prosecutors argue against moving accused school shooter to juvenile facility01:39
Antisemitic flyers blanket Texas neighborhood following Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis01:59
Las Vegas police find child's body in freezer after sister brings note to school01:40
Father kills three children, one adult in shooting at California church01:45
Authorities say a man killed four people, including his three children, before turning the gun on himself in a church in Sacramento, California.March 1, 2022
Police officer who violently arrested 73-year-old woman may get plea deal 03:23
Former North Carolina police chief accused of faking own death01:38
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, wife threatened in Las Vegas restaurant01:56
Search continues for missing South Carolina mother Alexis Ware01:23
Now Playing
Father kills three children, one adult in shooting at California church01:45
UP NEXT
Teenager charged in shooting death of 5-year-old boy, two other people01:08