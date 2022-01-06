IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Father of Harmony Montgomery, New Hampshire girl missing since 2019, arrested

01:42

Adam Montgomery, the father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, is facing assault and child endangerment charges related to her case. WBTS' Michael Rosenfield reports.Jan. 6, 2022

