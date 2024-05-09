IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Father sentenced 56 years to life in killing of daughter Harmony Montgomery
Father sentenced 56 years to life in killing of daughter Harmony Montgomery

Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire father who was charged in the murder of his missing 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery has been sentenced 56 years to life in prison. Harmony's mother urged the judge to give Montgomery the maximum possible sentence while giving an emotional statement. WBTS' Michael Rosenfeld reports.May 9, 2024

