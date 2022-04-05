IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fauci: Study shows second Covid booster can restore vaccine effectiveness for certain populations
Fauci: Study shows second Covid booster can restore vaccine effectiveness for certain populations04:33
During the White House Covid-19 team briefing, Dr. Fauci broke down which certain individuals can receive two Covid-19 booster shots and the data that proves its effectiveness. April 5, 2022
Fauci: Study shows second Covid booster can restore vaccine effectiveness for certain populations04:33
