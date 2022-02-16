IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fauci expresses caution over reported possible HIV cure
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed caution over the news of a woman possibly being cured of HIV using a stem cell transplant and emphasized the quality of current HIV suppression therapies.Feb. 16, 2022
